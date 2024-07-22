Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Cormark

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Global Atomic Stock Performance
Global Atomic stock opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.80 million and a PE ratio of -38.50. Global Atomic has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05.
Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter.
Global Atomic Company Profile
Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.
