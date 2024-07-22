Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at Cormark

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Global Atomic Stock Performance

Global Atomic stock opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.80 million and a PE ratio of -38.50. Global Atomic has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05.

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Atomic Company Profile

In other Global Atomic news, Director Dean Ronald Chambers purchased 15,000 shares of Global Atomic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,900.00. In other Global Atomic news, Director Richard Regis Faucher sold 100,000 shares of Global Atomic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total transaction of C$227,000.00. Also, Director Dean Ronald Chambers acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.06 per share, with a total value of C$30,900.00. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Atomic Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. It also explores for zinc. The company owns 80% interest in the Dasa deposit located in the Republic of Niger. It also processes electric arc furnace dust into zinc concentrates, which is sold to zinc smelters.

