GMX (GMX) Trading Up 22.1% This Week

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, GMX has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One GMX token can now be bought for $33.17 or 0.00049196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $317.98 million and approximately $21.59 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,586,649 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars.

