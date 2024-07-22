Gnosis Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $256.10 or 0.00376000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $663.18 million and approximately $15.46 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

