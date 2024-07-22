Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.82

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.74, with a volume of 1046372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
