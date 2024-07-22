Got Guaranteed One Day Volume Hits $7,354.80 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market cap of $2.35 million and $7,354.80 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

