Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Sells $18,112.50 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) EVP Robert P. Sharp sold 525 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $18,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.68 on Monday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $387.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 153,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $449,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

