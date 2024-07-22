HC Wainwright Increases HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target to $4.00

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Up 8.2 %

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.49. 6,737,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,606. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $528.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 524,613 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.