HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Cassava Sciences Price Performance
Shares of SAVA opened at $10.08 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
