Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.14

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.14 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 85750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HELE. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,408,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

