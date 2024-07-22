Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUBG. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hub Group by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.