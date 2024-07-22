IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

IDT opened at $37.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. IDT has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $937.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.82.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $484,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 551 shares in the company, valued at $20,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,870 shares of company stock worth $329,880. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,276,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 282,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 145,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 40.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

