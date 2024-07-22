Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 52-Week High at $180.97

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $180.97 and last traded at $180.43, with a volume of 172617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.30 and a 200 day moving average of $131.81.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 60.13% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,599.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total value of $46,181.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,194.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,097,971 shares of company stock worth $167,900,777. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter valued at $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $25,747,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $19,195,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter valued at $9,659,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

