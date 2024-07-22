Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,686 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 2.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $18,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 102,141.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,168,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,427 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 828.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,091,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 724.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 384,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 337,864 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $9,269,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 90.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 579,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after buying an additional 274,595 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFEB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.33. 37,577 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.25 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

