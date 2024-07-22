Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.43

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$242.43 and last traded at C$242.14, with a volume of 106650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$237.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.20.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$228.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$222.52.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

