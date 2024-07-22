Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $192.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.18% from the stock’s current price.

IPAR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded up $3.06 on Monday, reaching $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,034. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

