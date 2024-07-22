Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.50.

IPAR stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.00. 178,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,043. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

