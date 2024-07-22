Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.50.

IPAR stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.00. 177,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,034. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

