iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.84. 37,933,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,487,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average is $201.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $226.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

