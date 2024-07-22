iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Holdings Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $46.96. 326,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

