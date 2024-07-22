iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.70

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.70 and last traded at $66.58, with a volume of 297772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58. The firm has a market cap of $908.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IYT. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

