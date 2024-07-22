Janet S. Wong Purchases 2,500 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TWFG Price Performance

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $22.61 on Monday. TWFG, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

Get TWFG alerts:

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.