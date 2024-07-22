Janet S. Wong Purchases 2,500 Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Stock

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) Director Janet S. Wong bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TWFG Price Performance
NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $22.61 on Monday. TWFG, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.
About TWFG
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TWFG
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.