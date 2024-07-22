Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,112,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,907 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $56,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000.

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,814. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

