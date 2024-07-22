John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 26,250 shares.The stock last traded at $26.93 and had previously closed at $26.78.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $686.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.
