John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 26,250 shares.The stock last traded at $26.93 and had previously closed at $26.78.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $686.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

