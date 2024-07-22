Kaspa Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $57.17 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,249,606,903 coins and its circulating supply is 24,250,818,092 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,242,525,147.23989. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.18193921 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $44,520,924.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

