KeyCorp Trims Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Target Price to $16.00

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.04 on Friday. Hayward has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,803,958 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hayward by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Hayward by 4.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 32.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward by 241.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 429,851 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

