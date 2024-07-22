Komodo One Day Volume Reaches $2.31 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $40.87 million and $2.31 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00047232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,194,683 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

