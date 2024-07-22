LATAM Airlines Group Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 24th (OTCMKTS:LTMAY)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-2000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.

LATAM Airlines Group Trading Down 17.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAY opened at $0.34 on Monday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

LATAM Airlines Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

