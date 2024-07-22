Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 4,521,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,030,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Leslie’s Stock Up 9.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

