Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty TripAdvisor stock. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LTRPA Free Report ) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the period. Liberty TripAdvisor comprises approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 10.91% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.