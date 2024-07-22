LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Purchases $29,999.90 in Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Arigo purchased 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LuxUrban Hotels Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:LUXH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.15. 2,274,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.40. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). LuxUrban Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 303.00%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Research analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXH. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUXH. Northland Securities lowered LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

