Manhattan Associates (MANH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.860-3.940 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $218.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $182.97 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

