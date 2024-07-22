Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $13.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

MRNS opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $78.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 518.13% and a negative net margin of 513.80%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 million. Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 501.8% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 62,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $384,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,140,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 990,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,689 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

