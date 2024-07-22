Mark Douglas Smith Sells 7,000 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,653 shares in the company, valued at $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PHR traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 337,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,192. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $32.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

