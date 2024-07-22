Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $88.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.92.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

