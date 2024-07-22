Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 140871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Mason Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 29.35.

Mason Resources (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mason Resources Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.

