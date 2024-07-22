Mcashchain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.36 Million (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0591 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and $0.15 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mcashchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain was first traded on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05832724 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mcashchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mcashchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mcashchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mcashchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.