Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MDRRP)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Medalist Diversified REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

