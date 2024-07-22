Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.06 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $28.06 million and approximately $93,132.33 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,072,402 coins and its circulating supply is 36,314,371 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars.

