MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Down 5.5%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.15. 13,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 94,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

