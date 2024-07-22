MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sees Large Volume Increase

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 375,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 508,624 shares.The stock last traded at $17.36 and had previously closed at $17.02.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
