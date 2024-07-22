Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.57

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 90592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Midnight Sun Mining Stock Up 10.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It owns a 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses located in Zambia. The company was formerly known as Midnight Sun Capital Corporation and changed its name to Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

