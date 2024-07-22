Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $62,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.20.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.53 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

