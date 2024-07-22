MSCI (MSCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $495.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.73. MSCI has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.86.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

