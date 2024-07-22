News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Holdings Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 156.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.64. 657,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,644. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

