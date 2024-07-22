Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Eric James Witczak Sells 15,000 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Eric James Witczak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NIC traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.09. 84,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,742. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $102.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.26%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

