Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.32

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 101837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,910.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

