NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.210-3.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.21-3.63 EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $14.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,834,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.43. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

