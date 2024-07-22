OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$5.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$4.90 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.45% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.56.

OceanaGold stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 284,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,753. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

