Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,379,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,478,000 after acquiring an additional 165,105 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after acquiring an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,358,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $61,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. 1,431,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

