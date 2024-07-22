Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.48 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mosaic

About Mosaic

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.